ABC President Reveals Network is Open to Chris Rock Hosting 2023 Oscars Despite Will Smith Drama

Good news for Chris Rock as Craig Erwich has revealed that ABC Network is very open to the comedian coming back to host the 2023 Oscars despite the drama that went down during this year’s edition.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the President of the network said that despite the intense controversy that followed the Oscars slap, the network is fully open to Chris Rock hosting next year’s awards show. The decision is likely due to many industry insiders praising how Chris handled the situation despite being assaulted live on stage.

“My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program. Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way,” Erwich said.

It’s been almost two months since the unfortunate slap seen around the world occurred, when Will Smith shocked audiences by slapping Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Following this, a lot has happened including Will being banned from the Academy for 10 years.

