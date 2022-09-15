Abby De La Rosa Talks About Her Open Relationship With Nick Cannon: ‘I Love Where I’m At’

Abby De La Rosa got candid about her open relationship with Nick Cannon.

Speaking recently on the Lovers and Friends podcast with Shan Boodram, the radio personality, who’s expecting her third child with Cannon, addressed the topic of polyamory, saying she understands why some may disagree with non-monogamy, adding that she’s not “being played,” as some seem to believe.

“Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she said, referring to Cannon’s other girlfriends. “It’s just, how much do you want to know. How much are you choosing to know. I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

She added that she is “monogamous by choice” and that Cannon is her “primary” partner. However, she is open to other relationships if there’s a connection.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be sex,” she explained. “I think that’s what everybody always thinks: ‘Oh my god, you guys are having one big orgy.’ And it’s like, ‘Actually, no. It’s actually quite the opposite, and it’s beautiful…I think that people are so focused on what it is that they’re afraid of.”

She added that her relationship with Cannon hasn’t affected her as a mother as people are wont to say.

“I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she explained. “When it comes to being a mom, I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

She also hopes she and Cannon can inspire their kids to take their own paths without fear of judgement.

“I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way and I love that,’” she told Boodram. “I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be, in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do…to do it their way, the way mom and dad did.”

You can check out the full interview here below.

