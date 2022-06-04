Abby De La Rosa Announces She’s Pregnant Again After welcoming Twins with Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa has announced that she is expending her brood yet again.

Last week, the brunette beauty took to Instagram and thanked Nick Cannon for buying her a new car. This week she took to the gram with bigger news.

On Friday, June 3, She La Rosa uploaded a video of herself with balloons in the background.

“IM PREGNANT ? Another set of twins? Follow me on ONLYFANS (LINK IN BIO)I’ll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya’ll are dying to know!…THANK YOU @YAHETHEVENTS FOR THE BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE – YOU KILL IT EVERY TIME!” she captioned the clip.

The star who already welcomed twins; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Cannon last year, didn’t reveal who the father is.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon, 41, has been busy, as he announced in January he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi. He also dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His son Zen died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...