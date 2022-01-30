Abba Kyari, Cubana hook up at IGP Alkali son’s wedding

The last time Obinna Iyiegbu, socialite and businessman known as Obi Cubana, and Abba Kyari, former head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), were publicly seen together was in Oba, Anambra State during the former’s talk of the town burial for his mother in July 2021.

Things have somewhat soured for both men ever since as Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, was suspended from the force after an indictment by the FBI, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained Obi Cubana for days over alleged money laundering – a charge he denies.

But at the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, son of Inspector-General of Police, on Saturday, Obi Cubana and Kyari reunited

Dressed in white ‘Babanriga’ the socialite was at ease with the high and mighty at the event.

Kyari, who hails from Borno, also had a nice time at the occasion which held at the palace of the Shehu of Borno.

Both men posed for photographs, beaming with smiles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...