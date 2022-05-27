Friday, May 27, 2022
Abaribe reveals new party after PDP exit

Former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe who announced his stunning resignation from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

The charismatic lawmaker, who confirmed the development to Vanguard on Friday, said he would be participating in the party’s senatorial primaries tomorrow (Saturday).

A member of the APGA Board of Trustees BoT, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, also confirmed that Senator Abaribe “is now fully with APGA”.

He said: “The most-ranking Senator in Abia has joined the progressives to deliver Abia from the clutches of the forces that have held the state down.

“He is coming with hundreds and thousands of PDP members who are aggrieved by the lack of internal democracy in the party.”

