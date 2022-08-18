A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Assault with Semi-automatic Firearm

A$AP Rocky was arraigned in court on Wednesday, August 17, to enter a plea for his 2-count charge of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers was officially charged by the office of the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón on Monday, August 15.

The 33-year-old father of one was initially arrested in April and later released on bond in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November.

A$AP Rocky, is facing allegations of personally using a firearm during this altercation with a former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. He’s being accused of allegedly pointing a semiautomatic handgun at the victim.

During another confrontation later on with this person, he allegedly drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors. As a result of the shooting, LAPD said the victim suffered a minor injury from the shooting.

Rocky pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” RollingStone reports. He was present in court with his new lawyer, Sara L. Caplan who later entered the not guilty plea on her client’s behalf as Rocky only spoke only to agree that his next court date will be Nov. 2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...