A$AP Rocky Charged with Assault in Alleged November Shooting of A$AP Rellis

A$AP Rocky has been charged for a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood that left one of his former friends injured.

TMZ reports that the Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascón has charged the rapper with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office revealed the charge on Monday, November 15.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said District Attorney Gascón.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Recall that A$AP Rellis recently revealed that he was the victim of the November shooting amidst his announcement to sue his former friend, A$AP Rocky.

