A$AP Rocky Arrested and Released on $550K Bail in Connection to 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky has been released on a $550k bail shortly after he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with a 2021 shooting, Page Six is reporting.

The rapper has been in Barbados with Rihanna and was picked up by the police and put in handcuffs upon his return to LAX this morning. It wasn’t long before he posted $550,000 bail.

Apparently, he allegedly assaulted someone with a deadly weapon on Nov. 6 2021 following an argument with a person that escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a handgun at the victim.

Rocky fled the scene on foot with two other men. The alleged victim added that Rocky shot at him several times, and at least one bullet grazed his left hand.

