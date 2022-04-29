A$AP Rocky Allegedly Caught Messaging 45-year-old British Woman Behind Rihanna’s Back

The cheating rumours just won’t stop where A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship is concerned as another has made the news.

The rapper who was rumoured to have cheated on the very pregnant Rihanna with the shoe designer Amina Muaddi before it was shut down is again the centre of another cheating rumour.

According to the SUN, A$AP Rocky was allegedly messaging a 45-year-old British woman behind Rihanna’s back. ⠀

He is said to have been secretly messaging British mother-of-three Jill O’Donnell. He apparently contacted her on Instagram and offered to fly her to Ukraine to meet him. This was before Russia’s invasion. ⠀

Jilly who shared some of the messages between them told the paper that A$AP first messaged her back in December. ⠀

Following claims that #ASAP Rocky has been messaging her mother, daughter of Jilly O’Donnell, Molly, posted more messages between the two on TikTok.

