Monday, May 30, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

A Video That Shows a Zendaya Lookalike Being Beaten to a Pulp Stirs Reactions

A new video is making rounds on social media, showing the vicious beating a young woman received. And what makes this interesting is that many people think the woman is Zendaya.

This has stirred heated conversations on social media, with many people wondering if it truly is the Emmy Award-winning actress. This confusion is thanks to the blurry recording.

Check it out.

TMZ has since added that this is not the actress in the video. “Zendaya’s rep confirms to TMZ … this woman in this video is NOT Zendaya whatsoever, despite all the speculation,” said the outlet in their report.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: