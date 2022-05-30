A Video That Shows a Zendaya Lookalike Being Beaten to a Pulp Stirs Reactions

A new video is making rounds on social media, showing the vicious beating a young woman received. And what makes this interesting is that many people think the woman is Zendaya.

This has stirred heated conversations on social media, with many people wondering if it truly is the Emmy Award-winning actress. This confusion is thanks to the blurry recording.

Check it out.

nah spider-man you can’t let this slide pic.twitter.com/MyUCa8MxCw — DOC (@backendoc) May 29, 2022

TMZ has since added that this is not the actress in the video. “Zendaya’s rep confirms to TMZ … this woman in this video is NOT Zendaya whatsoever, despite all the speculation,” said the outlet in their report.

