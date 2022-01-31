A Kylie Jenner Fan Arrested at Neighbuor’s Home After He Was Slammed With Restraining Order

Barely one month violated an obsessed fan restraining order for showing up at Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills home, he was arrested this weekend for entering a neighbour’s estate.

TMZ reports Kylie’s security recognised the man, Jrue Mesgan, and got him arrested for burglary and taken to jail. “Mesgan had been to the house numerous times over the last few months trying to see Kylie, so she got a stay-away order, which he violated,” the outlet reported back in December.

Now, Mesgan reportedly “drank a beer and allegedly tried to take alcohol with him” from a neighbour’s estate. As a result, the Los Angeles City Attorney hit him with 11 misdemeanors, including trespassing and violation of a court order.

However, his lawyer has claimed that he is not competent to stand trial. It remains unclear how it will proceed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...