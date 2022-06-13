A Gen Z Kid Hilariously Chastises Kaffy After Dancer Shared New Dance Challenge on TikTok

Kaffy recently shared a new dance challenge on her TikTok and some Gen Z kid are not very happy about it and want her to know this.

One of them has shared a message for the legendary dancer, in which he respectfully, very respectfully, explained that he had always admired the dancer, and had followed her work since he was five years old. However, he wants her to know that the tedious dance challenge she wants his generation of TikTokers to participate in is unattainable.

“E be like say person no tell Aunty Kaffy na TikTok she dey,” he said, adding that he thinks the dance is excellent, but: “It’s not people on TikTok that used to do that kind of dance. It’s not for TikTok. It’s Instagram you [would want] to post it.”

And he said a lot more in the hilarious video:

Message to aunty kaffy pls 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pB4yXr7eqi — someone’s baby girl (@larabillionaire) June 13, 2022

