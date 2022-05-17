A figment of his imagination – Fayemi laughs off Oshiomhole’s rigging claim

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has dismissed allegations made against him by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole had accused Governor Fayemi who is a presidential aspirant in the APC of asking him (Oshiomhole) to rig an election in his favour.

But Governor Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, rubbished the allegation.

The statement read in part, “The allegation, which was made on national television, is not only false, puerile and laughable, it is a figment of the imagination of the former APC Chairman as Governor Fayemi has never asked Oshiomhole to rig an election for him or any other person and never had any reason to ask for such.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the allegations by Comrade Oshiomhole, who apparently is still experiencing a post-traumatic stress disorder on account of his removal as Chairman of APC.”

Stressing that he had no reason to approach Oshiomhole for favours for any election, the statement said “Governor Fayemi has a stellar track record of being a consummate democrat even in difficult times”.

“Many Nigerians can easily recall his historic concession speech in 2014 in an election that was clearly lost to electoral sleight of hand at the behest of the then People’s Democratic Party (PDP)–led Federal Government,” the statement added.

“Others will also recall how he spent years in court patiently pursuing the retrieval of his stolen mandate between 2007 and 2010. He has demonstrated nothing but decency, decorum and fidelity to the rule of law in all his years in politics and public office.”

He called on the former APC chairman to back his claim with evidence.

“We challenge Mr Oshiomhole to provide the public with independently verifiable evidence of his unsubstantiated claims, if true,” he said.

