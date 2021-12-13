A CNN Producer Has Been Arrested For Luring Minors for Sexual Activity

John Griffin, who worked as a producer for CNN for several years, has been arrested and charged with using a facility of interstate commerce to sexually abuse minors.

This was confirmed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, who said that Griffin attempted to persuade parents of young girls to “allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive,” using Kik and Google Hangout. He believed “a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

The report further added that in June 2020, Griffin told the mother of two underage girls (9 and 13-year-olds) that she should make sure her eldest was “trained properly.” He later flew them out from Nevada to Boston via $3,000 he transferred over. One month later, he brought them to his Ludlow house and the 9-year-old engaged “unlawful sexual activity.”

The details are graphic. You can read more about it here.

Griffin is now facing three counts and could get a minimum of 10 years per count and a maximum sentence of life behind bars if found guilty.

“The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement Saturday. “We only learned of his arrest yesterday afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation. We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...