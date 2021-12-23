A Broke Man’s Penis is His Weapon ~ Huddah Monroe

Huddah Monroe has revealed that she considers marriage and monogamy overrated but that won’t stop her from enjoying the company of men.

The Kenyan socialite who dishes a lot on relationships has revealed that for poor men, they’re weapon is their penis and they use it to hunt.

Huddah Monroe noted that the plan is always to get a woman “dickmatized” then they start playing tricks.

Though she admitted to enjoying all they have to offer, she noted that she also scams them in return because she leaves when their ‘tricking’ starts.

