‘A beautiful game was destroyed’ – Arteta reacts as Spurs sink 10-man Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said “a beautiful game was destroyed” as his side suffered a damaging blow in their top-four hopes with a 3-0 north London derby defeat at Tottenham.

Spurs surged within a point of their rivals with two games remaining in a titillating title and top-four race.

Tottenham’s opener came from the penalty spot before Arsenal had Rob Holding sent off.

“If I say what I think I am suspended for six months,” said Arteta when asked about the officiating.

“I don’t know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think. I cannot say what I think.

“I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referee to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed.

“The decision was made. We can’t change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.”

Harry Kane scored twice at a raucous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, converting the early penalty before heading in a second. Son Heung-min made it 3-0 in the second half.

A win for Arsenal would have cemented their place in the top four but now the race is wide open.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declined to add his opinion on the decisions but did not hold back on his opposite number.

“He complains a lot,” the Italian said of Arteta. “He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work.

“He has to continue to work because he’s a very good [coach]. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.

“At Liverpool [on Saturday] do you hear me complain about Fabinho and all the fouls? No. He can take my advice if he wants, but if not I don’t care.”

Spurs host relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday before finishing the season with a trip to relegated Norwich on Sunday, 22 May.

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are more tricky on paper as they head to Newcastle next Monday and conclude the campaign at home to Everton, who may still need a result to secure Premier League survival.

