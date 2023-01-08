Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

Edwin Chiloba’s romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder.

The Kenyan Police have arrested Jackton Odhiambo who confessed to killing the model and LGBTQ+ activist, and disposing of his body over allegations that he cheated on him.

Odhiambo was identified as the main suspect in the murder of Chiloba alongside three other suspects who helped him in carrying out the murder and disposing the body. This brings to four, the number of those in custody, police said.

The three were arrested for assisting in carrying a metal box that was used in disposing of the body of Chiloba.

The three are young men, two of whom are under 18 years, police said.

Police spokeswoman Resla Onyango said detectives have also detained a car that was used in disposing of the body on the road. She added that the love triangle is among the theories they are pursuing for now.

According to Police, Jackton executed the murder with the help of his two friends. The suspect said he murdered Chiloba as revenge for betraying him.

Jackton who had been staying with the deceased for one year in Eldoret was arrested on Friday as the main suspect in the murder. The two lived together as husband and wife.

Chiloba’s caretaker Alex Nyamweya said that Jackton called him using Chiloba’s phone on January 4, informing him that he was vacating the house they lived in.

Police said Jackton vacated the house with immediate effect.

Police disclosed that Jackton told curious neighbors who had smelt a bad smell from a house Chiloba stayed with him and two others that it was a dead rat that had died there and that he was trying to remove it.

“He told the neighbors it was a dead rat that was smelling when they sought to know what was smelling from the house they lived,” Uasin Gishu county DCI boss Peter Kimulwo said.

The body was dumped in Halingham near Kipkaren

