9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), have announced the ninth edition of the awards and called on filmmakers across the continent to submit their films.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, African movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023 will be considered for this year’s edition.

The entry portal opens on February 20, 2023, and will close on March 10, 2023. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies or television series are eligible so long as they fall within the specified timeline.

To enter the awards, filmmakers must prepare a five-minute-long showreel not more than 300MB and submitted on the Africa Magic website.

Speaking on the forthcoming edition of the awards ceremony, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, said, “The AMVCAs returned last year after a one-year break with much pomp and circumstance. We had an eight-day celebration filled with several activities affecting the different facets of our industry. Since then, we have seen more brilliant work we look forward to celebrating at the ninth edition of the awards.

“This year’s AMVCAs will once again demonstrate our intentionality in spotlighting the tremendous talent we have in the African film and TV industry.”

The ‘Best Social Online Content Creator’ category which was introduced last year and won by popular skitmaker, Sabinus, makes a return for this year’s edition as well.

Also the popular ‘Best-dressed’ for both male and female categories, won by Denola Grey and Osas Ighodaro in 2022, is another highlight of the awards show that many will be looking forward to considering the daunting task involved in selecting a winner out of myriads of celebrities “dressed to kill”.

