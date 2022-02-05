’90 Day Fiancé′ Star, Geoffrey Paschel, Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Kidnapping and Assault

Geoffrey Paschel has been slammed with 18 years in prison for kidnapping and assault.

According to People, the 44-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star was sentenced without possibility of parole Thursday about four months after he was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiancée in summer 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Complex adds: “Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen released a statement that described the events that led to Paschel’s arrest and ultimate conviction. The DA said that on June 9, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in west Knoxville. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman claimed she had been assaulted by Paschel in her home, and was prohibited from leaving the property. She told authorities she managed to escape from the house after Paschel had fallen asleep.”

Per the DA’s statement:

“Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor’s house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim’s forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip.”

Paschel denied assaulting the victim and insisted her injuries were self-inflicted. But after an hour and 45 minutes of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.

“With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time,” Allen said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...