81-year-old Al Pacino’s New Girlfriend Revealed to be 28-Year-old Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino was recently found in the company of a much younger woman and trust the internet to find out who she is.

Shortly after the 81-year-old actor was seen on a dinner date, it was revealed that the mystery woman, Noor Alfallah who is 53 years younger has been his girlfriend for quite sometime.

Pacino and Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family, were pictured together this week at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel.



The Oscar-winning actor exited the Felix Restaurant in Venice Beach, California, on Saturday evening April 9, with the successful TV producer after the pair dined on Italian food at the high-end eatery. The two stars were joined at the dinner by friends Jason Momoa, 42, and Julian Schnabel, 70, as Al and Noor left in the same car.

Noor previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been spotted out in Los Angeles with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, whom she insisted was a family friend.

According to Page Six, a source revelaed that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah started seeing each other during the pandemic. The source said;

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

This is the first time Pacino has been seen out with a date since his 2020 breakup from Israeli actress Meital Dohan, who did have a problem with the age gap.

“Weeds” actor Dohan, now 42, said after ending their two-year relationship that their nearly four-decade age gap between them became too difficult.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...