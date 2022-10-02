80,000 ex-Boko Haram terrorists are in custody – Maj Gen Musa

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Chris Musa, on Saturday said about 80,000 ex-Boko Haram terrorists are in military custody.

He stated this during an interview on a ChannelsTV’s programme to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

“80,000 now,” he said in response to the number of Boko Haram ex-fighters and their family members that have surrendered and are in military custody.

The figure, he stated, is 30,000 more than the initial 50,000 former insurgents that gave up their arms to turn a new leaf last year.

“The strategy now is an all-government activity, the military, Operation Hadin Kai working together with the state government,” Musa who appeared on the programme via Zoom in Maiduguri stated.

“When the terrorist comes out from the bush, he reports to the closet unit. The commander takes him with his men, and then he is profiled and disarmed.

“The state government provides the transport that they take them into Maiduguri where we have three camps. The fourth camp is being constructed. We are not the ones directly in charge of the administration and management. The state government takes care of all of them.”

