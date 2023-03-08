Search
8-month pregnant woman gang-raped in Abuja

News

An area court in Gwagwalada in the FCT on Tuesday ordered that two cattle herders who pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a woman be remanded in a correctional centre pending sentencing on March 22.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendants, Nuru Tukur (21) and Yusufa Haruna (29), on February 25, abducted a woman who was eight months pregnant from her house in Abaji Area Council of the FCT, took her to a bush were both of them raped her.

He said one Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Feb.26.

Yakubu said that on Feb. 25, the convicts abducted the victim from Abaji Area Council from her house, adding that they  took the victim to a bush where both of them raped her not minding that she was eight months pregnant.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 96, 262, 264, 387 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, deferred sentencing in order for him to see and know the condition of the victim.

