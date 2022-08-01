8 Family members killed as herdsmen attack Plateau again

Eight members of a family have been killed by suspected fulani herdsmen and two others injured in Danda Chugwi of Jos Sóuth Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Witnesses say the gruesome attack was carried out overnight in the wee hours of Sunday.

Rwang Tengwog, the secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), also confirmed the incident to in Jos Monday.

Tengwog said the attackers came into the compound around 9pm Sunday night and started shooting sporadically leading to the death of the eight persons.

According to him, the two persons injured, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.

The BYM secretary stressed that as at last night, seven persons belonging to the family of Pam Gyang were shot dead and the eighth victim died within the early hours of morning.

While locals say there are possibilities that more persons were killed, both the police and the special task force maintaining law and order in the state are yet to confirm the attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...