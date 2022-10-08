76 feared killed in Anambra boat accident

An engine boat loaded with about 85 passengers has capsized and killed no fewer than 76 persons on board in Anambra State.

Sources say the ill-fated boat, which had about 85 persons on board, took off from Onukwu Bridge and was heading to Nkwo market, Ogbakuba in Ogbaru Local Government Area, the state, before it capsized.

The incident happened early Saturday morning, and it is understood that only nine persons have been rescued while the rest are yet to be seen.

Although, details of the incident were still sketchy, meanwhile, unconfirmed official sources from a State Emergency Management Authority official also said the incident happened on Saturday morning, Punch writes.

He said, “It has happened. An engine boat that loaded about 85 passengers at Onukwu bridge Ossomala enroute to Nkwo Ogbakuba market capsized this morning. Only nine passengers were rescued, the rest are yet to be seen.

“I wasn’t there when the boat loaded but the information we got unofficially is that it loaded 85.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...