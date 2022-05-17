Just In: Soldiers fire live bullets at students protesting ASUU Strike

Military personnel have dispersed students of various universities in Ondo State who are protesting the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The soldiers were said to have opened fire to chase the students away from the Ilesha/Akure highway on Tuesday.

The students who were drawn from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, and Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa, OAUSTECH, had since on Monday barricaded the highway disrupting vehicular movement.

The protesting students who bemoaned the attitude of the federal government to the matter with ASUU had converged on the FUTA North Gate and Roadblock where they blocked the road to register their grievances.

It was gathered that the soldiers who were not from the 32 Artillery Brigade in the state were on transit when they were barred from passing through the highway at the Roadblock axis of the road by the protesting students.

According to some of the students who scampered for safety, the soldiers who were coming from the Ilesha end of the road descended on the students and destroyed their belongings.

