Friday, December 24, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

$7000, MacBook Pro,Billboards and More, Titans Celebrate Tacha at 26

Tacha Akide rang in her 26th year on earth reveling in all the love from her fans on Thursday, December 23.

Even though it’s been over who years since her time on Big Brother Naija, the reality TV star cum business woman was fettered by the Titans with multiple gifts and loads of surprises.

Tacha took to her Instagram page to  list out some of the gifts she received which includes; $7000, 3 billboards, MacBook Pro, chandeliers, 82 inch smart TV, multiple radio shout-outs and more and admitted that she was gagged.

