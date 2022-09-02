70% of Ladies store nude videos on their phones – Actress Safarau

Kannywood actress turned hip-hop singer, Safiya Yusuf, popularly known as Safara’u or Safara’u Kwana Casa’in, has said most ladies keep nude videos of themselves in their phones.

Safara’u made this claim during an interview with BBC Hausa, saying it is common among ladies to record nude videos “for fun” and keep them on their mobile phones.

The actress, who lives in Kano, had been disengaged from a Hausa film series, Kwana Casain, following her leaked nude video that went viral on the social media.

After the disengagement, she ventured into music saying, “I had nurtured a strong passion for music since childhood.”

The actress said she didn’t know precisely how the nude video leaked out, but she usually recorded her nudity and kept it on her phone because it is something most ladies do.

“My nude video leaked out because I always recorded myself nude and kept in my phone. And I know that about 70 per cent of ladies do so and keep in their phones.

“I don’t know who actually leaked it out, but I always give my phone to friends and acquaintances to use to make calls or something like that. So I suspect that one of them saw the video and leaked it out to the public,” she said.

Safara’u who grew up at a military barrack in Ibadan, Oyo State, said she was so much traumatized after she had found out about the leaked video that she couldn’t go out of her house for three months.

”It was really difficult for me after the incident. But my mum consoled me and told me that it was something that could happen to anybody. My brothers and my parents’ relatives also consoled and stood by me.

“But the general public, especially the social media was really toxic to me. I almost deactivated my entire social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat because of the attacks I was receiving.

“I spent three months without going out, even to the gate due to the so much shame I was subjected to. There was even a day I went out and somebody threw a stone at me,” she said.

Safara’u also said she was willing to return to the film industry because she only took a break.

She said she wants to be a big musician like Davido or Burna Boy.

“Here in the North, I have never seen an artiste who has been invited to the South to perform or something, but Tiwa Savage, PSquare, and the likes are always invited to perform at shows and get paid,” she opined.

