7 states discontinue suit challenging Tinubu’s election

Politics

Seven states under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Taraba, and Sokoto – which filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect, have discontinued the suit.

The Notice of Discontinuance which was signed by their lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, says “Take notice that the plaintiffs doth hereby wholly discontinue this suit against the defendant herein”.

In the earlier suit which had the Attorneys-General of the states as plaintiffs and the Attorney General of the Federation as a defendant, the seven states had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the just concluded general elections as they claimed that the declaration of  Tinubu did not follow the Electoral Act and INEC’s own laid down guidelines, particularly the uploading of results to the iREV through the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS).

They also expressed fear of a  probable breakdown of public order and civil disobedience.

