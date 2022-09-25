6ix9ine Shuts Down Claims That He Was Attacked in Dubai Nightclub: ‘Get The News Right’

6ix9ine has slammed the news making rounds that he was involved in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai.

Per the Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper was attacked after a DJ refused to play his music. “We don’t like snitches,’” the DJ said. “No way am I playing a snitch’s song.” And then a footage surfaced, showing whne a group of men jumped 6ix9ine, while another clip sees the rapper being held back as he throws punches at the DJ.

6ix9ine has since taken to his social media to share his part of the story. Get the news right. I get it. Ya mad I’m still alive… it’s cool sit down and wait it out,” he told the outlet.

And in another comment, 6ix9ine claimed the DJ “got smoked.”

“I love how u guys write a whole story…explain what happened and then headline it something else,” he wrote, per Complex. “That 69 PR hate train working overtime. DJ got smoked.”

6ix9ine then hopped on Twitter to address the situation further.

“I understand there is a 6ix9ine hate train; PR is working overtime spreading fake news” he said in a video. “This is current time, right now,” 6ix9ine added, before giving viewers a glimpse of his stash of extravagant jewelery. “Stop spreading fake news. Stop spreading fake news.”

6ix9ine responds to reports of him getting jumped in Dubai pic.twitter.com/CjMj5DuAuv — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) September 24, 2022

