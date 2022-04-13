Attacking Ukraine was the right choice – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the war in Ukraine was the ‘right decision.’

Putin said the war which is seven weeks old was “inevitable” because it would achieve a noble aim.

He spoke on Tuesday at a public appearance marking the 61st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first man in space.

The Russian President said he had no choice but to attack Ukraine because he needed to protect the Russian speaking Donbas region.

“On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself.

“It’s clear that we didn’t have a choice. It was the right decision,” he said, adding that “the goals are perfectly clear, they are noble.”

