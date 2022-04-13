Senate passes Peace Corps Bill, okays creation of hunters council

The Nigerian Senate have again passed the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, four years after President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the proposed legislation.

They also approved another bill seeking legal backing for the establishment of a council for hunters across the country.

This followed the consideration of two reports on the bills by the Committee on Interior during Tuesday’s plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

During the session presided by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sadiq Umar, had moved that the lawmakers receive and consider the reports – an action that was seconded by Senator Nora Daduut.

The lawmakers, thereafter, resolved into a committee of the whole to consider the two reports ‘clause by clause’ and after they reverts to plenary to report progress, both bills were read the third time and passed.

