Resign Now – Northern elders tell Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum on Tuesday asked the President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign immediately.

According to the group, the President has failed in the critical area of providing security, and as such has ‘nothing new to offer’ Nigerians.

The Forum made the call in a statement Tuesday by its Spokesman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

He said it is disappointing that after nearly seven years of being in office, Buhari still hasn’t answers to the challenges of insecurity across the country.

Baba-Ahmed said: “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.

“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option, since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security over Nigerians. Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advice, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends.

“Killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership, and they grow more confident and acquire more competence in subverting the State and our security.

“Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those with responsibilities to protect us.”

