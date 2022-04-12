Breaking: Army arrests security agents taking ransom to bandits

The Nigerian Armed Forces have made a major bust in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the country.

Joint troops have intercepted N60 million being taken to criminals as ransom for the freedom of captives.

The shocking revelation is that some of the couriers nabbed are operatives of yet-to-be-disclosed security agencies.

The military, in intelligence-driven operations, also rescued kidnapped victims including women and children.

The assault conducted by a Nigerian Army squadron and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces took out a number of the bandits

The contingent is of the 271 NAF in Birnin Gwari and Army Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Gwaska, Kaduna.

“N60,000,000 in cash, petroleum products and sophisticated weapons, were recovered during the operations”, an operative told PRNigeria.

“We will refer the case of the arrested couriers, who have identifications with security agencies, to the Department of State Service (DSS) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for further investigation.”

Troops also recovered vehicles, AK-47 rifles, magazines, various kinds of ammunition and mobile phones.

It is understood that the DIA alerted the DSS and the military that some persons were to move questionable funds through Kaduna.

“After the hint, the DSS and the military deployed Special Forces to the road. The suspects were caught and the hostages rescued,” a source said.

It is unclear if the victims were part of those seized after the March 28 deadly attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train.

