Fake army general goes on trial over N266.5m scam

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a fake army general, Bolarinwa Abiodun.

Abiodun was brought before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday on 13 counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266,500,000.

The offences are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015; and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement.

“The defendant, who posed as a general in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources that the President Muhammadu Buhari had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and that he needed a short grant to press and process the appointment,” he said.

“Abiodun who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

“In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.”

Upon his arrest, according to the EFCC spokesman, six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick, and several forged documents were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Kayode Lawal, informed the court of a summons for bail filed on behalf of the defendant.

Thereafter, Justice Taiwo adjourned until Thursday and ordered that the defendant be remanded at Ikoyi correctional facility in Lagos.

