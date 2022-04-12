Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Canada score late to hold Super Falcons to 2-2 draw

A late equalizer from Canada denied Super Falcons a famous win, as both teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the second of their two legged friendly in Victoria on Tuesday morning.

The first meeting between both teams on Saturday in Vancouver ended 2-0 in favour of the Olympic champions.

But this time the Falcons put up a more spirited display and were close to grabbing the win before surrendering their lead for the second time in the encounter.

The Randy Waldrum-led ladies head into the African Women’s Cup of Nations in fine form.

