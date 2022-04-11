I have no son grown enough to declare – Tinubu hits Osinbajo

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday mocked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s declaration for Presidency.

The former Lagos State Governor spoke after a meeting with Governors elected on the platform of the party over his ambition to lead the country from 2023.

“My mission is to seek the collaboration, encouragement and support of my party, the APC, for my ambition and mission to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Asked to react to his “son’s” declaration, a reference to Osinbajo, Tinubu replied: “I have no son grown enough to declare”.

In 2015, Tinubu sought to run with President Buhari but was asked to nominate to avoid a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The APC co-founder then selected Osinbajo, his former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

With his declaration, the Professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has drawn the battle line with Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...