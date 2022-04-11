‘No comeback against Madrid – Tuchel gives Chelsea reality check

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel insists he does not fancy his side’s chances of progressing into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-finals fixture at the Stamford Bridge last week.

Tuchel insisted that it remains “very unlikely” that his side will be able to win by at least a two-goal scoreline at the Bernabeu.

“It’s not the biggest chance given the first game’s result, the competition, the opponent and stadium we play in, but we never manage our input and effort and our belief by the chances that we have for a result,”Tuchel told a press conference.

“We never did and we will not start tomorrow by giving less because it is very unlikely that we make it. It is unlikely but worth trying. Trying means playing to our fullest and playing to the full limit because this is what we do.

“It’s a big night and a big match, and we will try to be in better shape and better condition than the first match.”

Whoever prevails from the tie will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four of the competition.

