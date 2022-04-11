Monday, April 11, 2022
Just In: APC Chairman shot dead in Osun

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun State, Gbenga Ogbara, has been shot dead by gunmen.

Sources say Ogbara was shot dead in his house in Ogangan, in the wee hours of Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said that investigation is ongoing and promised that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Opalola said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter. The criminals will not escape justice.”

