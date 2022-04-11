Twitter bans Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick

Juanita Broaddrick has been banned from Twitter after her most recent tweet challenging the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines was flagged.

Broaddrick, the former nursing administrator who accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her, provided to Fox News Digital an email from Twitter announcing the suspension of her account.

The tech firm said her account has been locked for “violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The statement included the original tweet that sparked the ban, in which Broaddrick challenged the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines, suggested that pharmaceutical companies enormously profited because of them, and conspicuously claimed the vaccines “alter DNA.”

“When will this vaccine crap be over? Big Pharma has profited enough for the next hundred years. Stop pushing vaccines that don’t work and alter DNA,” she said in the tweet, initially posted on April 9.

In the statement, Twitter suggested Broaddrick delete the tweet should she wish to have account access restored.

“We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information,” the company said.

