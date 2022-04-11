Watch: Moment Osinbajo declared for president

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday morning declared his intention to run for president in 2023, bringing an end to months of speculations over his intentions.

The VP, after a meeting with governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced that he had reached the decision to contest for the highest office in the land after due consultations.

He promised to rebuild the economy and create jobs, while also confronting the menace of insecurity bedeviling the country.

Watch his declaration below…

