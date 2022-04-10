Osimhen bags award as Fiorentina edge Napoli 3-2

It’s mixed feelings for the Victor Osimhen as he returned to the Serie A action for Naploli on Sunday.

The gangling Nigeria striker scored a goal and assisted one but it wasn’t enough to prevent Napoli from going down 2-3 to Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

Napoli needed a victory to keep the pressure on Ac Milan in the chase for the Serie A title but it was Fiorentina that took a shock lead in the 29th courtesy of Nicolas Gonzalez headed into the halftime leading 1-0.

Victor Osimhen set up Dries Martens in the 60th minute to draw the home side level but two quick goals from Jonathan Ikone and Authur Cabral shot Fiorentina to 3-1 up which left Napoli chasing two goals with 18 minutes to go.

The Nigerian striker did pulled one back six minutes from time but it wasn’t enough as Fiorentina ran away with a 3-2 win.

The goals took his Serie A tally to 12 to become second-highest Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in a single season surpassing former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins’ record of 11 goals and the 23-year-old needs 8 more goals to overtake Simy Nwankwo’s 20 goals in a single season.

The player was honoured with the Serie A best player of March award before the kick-off of March as he scored four goals in three games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...