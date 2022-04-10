City hold Liverpool in 4-goal thriller

Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a 2-2 draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.

City flew out of the blocks to take an early lead through Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected strike but Liverpool were quickly on terms when Diogo Jota turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass.

Gabriel Jesus stole in behind Alexander-Arnold to restore City’s lead from Joao Cancelo’s cross nine minutes before the break.

Liverpool came out rejuvenated after the re-start, equalising when Sadio Mane celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring from Mohamed Salah’s perfect pass in the 47th minute.

Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside as both sides pressed for a winner late on, with City substitute Riyad Mahrez wasting a chance to win it in the dying seconds as he lifted his finish over the top.

