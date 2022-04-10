Cubana gifts N40m to former classmates [Video]

Billionaire entrepreneur Obi Cubana has surprised some of his classmates at Dennis Memorial Grammar School Onitsha, with a donation of N40m to be shared by 20 of the struggling mates.

Obi Cubana, whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu, made the donation on Friday as he hosted his class 92 for a reunion in Abuja.

He reportedly paid for the flight tickets and accommodation for the lads.

After dining and wining with them, he then announced the generous donation and asked other well-off colleagues to top it.

A video of the event, showed the mates greeted the announcement with ovation.

Obi Cubana’s latest gesture has earned him praises on social media from many Nigerians, who wish for classmates like him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...