Imran Khan ousted as Pakistani PM

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been ousted from office by members of parliament.

The move comes bare days after the Prime Minister blocked a similar attempt, Al-Jazeera reports.

The passing of the motion on Saturday also came after the country’s Supreme Court ruled the cricket star-turned-politician acted unconstitutionally in previously blocking the process and dissolving parliament.

The no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-seat parliament to pass, was supported by 174 lawmakers.

Khan, 69, surged to power in 2018 via military support, but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies quit his coalition government.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive an economy battered by COVID-19 or fulfil promises to make Pakistan corruption-free.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...