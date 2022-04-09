Chelsea put 6 past Saints, Brighton stun Arsenal

Chelsea brought a terrible week to an end with a six-goal demolition of Southampton at St Mary’s Saturday.

Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner that will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.

Tuchel said before kick-off that “things are upside down” after two damaging results but his players responded by hitting the woodwork three times and scoring four in an astonishing first half at St Mary’s Stadium.

Timo Werner hit the post and then headed against the bar inside the opening seven minutes before Marcos Alonso fired the visitors ahead after Mason Mount’s assist.

England midfielder Mount’s clean finish from outside the box doubled the lead and then Werner was thwarted by Fraser Forster’s fine save as Southampton unravelled in front of their own fans.

Werner was soon celebrating his first Premier League goal for six months after bursting through and finishing before Kai Havertz made it 4-0 with a tap-in after Germany team-mate Werner hit the woodwork for a third time.

The Saints did concede a fifth in the 49th minute, Werner tapping home his second after N’Golo Kante had been thwarted.

Mount made it six from close range on an embarrassing afternoon for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton players.

Elsewhere, Arsenal suffered yet another setback in their chase of Champions League places by going down 2-1 at home to Brighton and Howe Albion.

Leandro Trossard’s curling first-half finish – after a fine assist by the impressive Enock Mwepu – gave Graham Potter’s side the lead.

And after Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have headed Arsenal level moments before the break – only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him offside – Brighton remained solid before doubling their lead with a superb Mwepu finish.

The Zambia midfielder side-footed home with power from the edge of the box to cap a superb individual display for the Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta’s side rallied late on with Martin Odegaard firing home from range via a deflection but they stay fifth – level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, who play later on Saturday – while Potter’s Brighton move up to 11th after just a fourth win in 26 league games.

