Buhari signs bill extending retirement age, service period for teachers by 5 years

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

On January 20, 2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a bill that sought to increase the retirement age and the service years of teachers.

The essence of the bill was to give legal backing for the approval of the new retirement age of 65 from 60 years for teachers and extend their period of service from 35 to 40 years, Mr Adamu Adamu who is the Minister of Education had said.

The bill, according to him, also seeks to introduce bursary awards, special rural posting allowances, and other items that will encourage brilliant Nigerians to take up teaching jobs.

Following its transmission to the National Assembly after a few months, lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed the bill on November 9 last year.

Teachers across the country now have their retirement age and years of service extended by five years as President Buhari assents to the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act.

Apart from the Act, Shehu revealed that the President has assented to the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, 2022.

“This Act repeals the Animal Diseases (Control) Act, Cap. A17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Animal Diseases (Control) Act for the purpose of prevention, detection, control and eradication of infectious and contagious transboundary and zoonotic animal diseases, prevention of antimicrobial resistance through the control and regulation of the use and administration of veterinary biologics, veterinary medicinal products and chemicals in animals, animal products, medicated animal feeds, sales and distribution of pet foods, veterinary medical devices, other veterinary products, and for the enhancement of animal welfare and food safety,” he said.

Similarly, President Buhari assented to the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021, which establishes and provides legal framework for the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil in Kano State, as a degree awarding institution to provide academic and professional training.

“The Academy will be headed by a commandant not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and shall be appointed by the Police Service Commission on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police as stipulated in Section 8 of the Act,” Shehu stated.

The President also assented to the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022; the National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022; and the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.

Mr Umar El-Yakub, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), was at the State House for the signing of the bills into law.

