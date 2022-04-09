Journalist who wrote ‘How to murder your husband’ on trial for killing her husband

A few years after Nancy Crampton Brophy—a self-published romance novelist—wrote an essay called “How to Murder Your Husband,” her husband was found shot to death in his classroom at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland.

While that essay might have been a little bit of a red flag to investigators, the trial judge has deemed it inadmissible as evidence on the grounds it might prove prejudicial.

Nonetheless, it sounds like the case is pretty solid, as there were no signs of struggle or theft in the murder, and Brophy’s minivan was seen arriving at and leaving the scene around the time of the shooting.

And the alleged motive? As old as time. Greed: Brophy would have stood to collect a $1.4 million life insurance policy.

The trial, which began this week, is expected to last seven weeks.

Fingers crossed…

