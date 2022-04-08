UK sanctions Putin’s daughters

UK Government has imposed sanctions on the daughters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin who ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The British Government included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of individuals facing asset freezes and travel bans.

The UK has also added the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to its list of targeted individuals.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are ending the use of Russian energy and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash.”

According to reports, the EU is set to follow suit as it ramps up sanctions against Putin.

The development comes after the United States Government sanctioned Putin’s daughters, Lavrov’s wife and daughter, as well as Former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

