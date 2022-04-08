Train Attack: Body of Dr Chinelo brought to Lagos

The corpse of Dr Chinelo Megafu, one of the victims of the ill-fated Abuja–Kaduna train attack on March 28, has been moved to Lagos, according to her family.

Megafu had tweeted after she was shot, “I’m on the train. I have been shot. Please pray for me.”

A member of her family said Thursday that Megafu’s body was en route Lagos. The said family member also shared photos of the body being put on an Arik Air aircraft.



“Final journey to Lagos for our daughter Dr Chinelo Megafu aboard Arik Air,” the source said.

Megafu, a dental surgeon, died from injuries sustained during the attack. She graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016.

Megafu did her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri.

