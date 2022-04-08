Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather set for sensational ring return

Floyd Mayweather is set to make a shock return to boxing.

The unbeaten former world champion is reportedly returning to the ring for an eight-round exhibition against Don Moore in Dubai next month.

Mayweather’s return is part of an exhibition that is dubbed ‘The Global Titan Fight Series’, with an undercard featuring former UFC champion Anderson Silva, Bruno Machado and former world champion Badou Jack.

His opponent Moore is a former sparring partner who boxed professionally between 1999 and 2016 and the pair will fight on the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

‘Money’ Mayweather, 45, officially retired from boxing after beating Conor McGregor in 2017 but has returned to the ring for exhibition bouts – most recently against YouTube star Logan Paul in June last year.

Mayweather had suggested in December that he was done with boxing and wanted to concentrate on working with other fighters.

He said: “I won’t go back to boxing, no I won’t. Boxing was very good to me, because I could make smart investments on the outside, but now I want to help others to become champions like Gervonta Davis.

“Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, [David] Benavidez, the list goes on…. there are many very tough fighters out there, great young champions that I am proud of. I don’t miss [competing in] boxing, I just go and have fun, that’s why I did an exhibition with Logan Paul, we had fun, I had fun.”

